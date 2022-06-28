Left Menu

UP: 1 killed, 1 injured after pressure machine of gas pipeline busts in Muzaffarnagar

One person was killed and one other injured when a pressure machine of a gas pipeline busted on Bhopa road here, police said on Tuesday. According to SHO Sushil Kumar Saini, the incident took place when Vishnu 30, resident of Bachach Singh Colony, was travelling on his scooty late on Monday night and suddenly the pressure machine busted.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:10 IST
UP: 1 killed, 1 injured after pressure machine of gas pipeline busts in Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and one other injured when a pressure machine of a gas pipeline busted on Bhopa road here, police said on Tuesday. According to SHO Sushil Kumar Saini, the incident took place when Vishnu (30), resident of Bachach Singh Colony, was travelling on his scooty late on Monday night and suddenly the pressure machine busted. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by pipeline in the locality, he said, adding that investigation is on and action will be taken according to the findings.

