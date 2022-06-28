Slovakia will buy 152 CV90 tracked vehicles from Sweden
NATO member Slovakia will buy 152 CV90 tracked infantry fighting vehicles via a government-to-government contract with Sweden, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
It said the contract for the vehicles, which will form the backbone of the country's heavy mechanized brigade, was worth an expected 1.69 billion euros.
