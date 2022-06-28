Police to ensure safety and service for devotees during Ratha Jatra

Odisha police has made elaborate arrangement to provide ''security and service'' for the lakhs of devotees who will descend on this seaside pilgrim town for the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings on July 1 after two years of the pandemic, a top official said on Tuesday. The security bandobast for seamless service to the people, ranging from health service to traffic problems was reviewed by Odisha director general of police S K Bansal during the day.

The security arrangement has also been made keeping in view of the probable terrorist threats, he said. “We are making arrangements to ensure surakshya and seva (security and service) for the visiting devotees. As directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the police will also provide service to the devotees to make their visit memorable,” Bansal told reporters.

A total 180 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of police force and over 1,000 officers will be stationed in the town. Besides normal police, tactical units, bomb disposal squads and Coast Guard personnel will be stationed to ensure fool-proof security, the police said.

The Coast Guard will be deployed in Bay of Bengal 20 nautical miles from the coast, the police said. A five-tier security arrangement has been put in place around the three chariots which will carry the idols from the Sri Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, about three km away. A three-tier security arrangement has been made for the pilgrim town, which has been divided into 10 zones and 29 sectors.

For traffic regulation in the pilgrim town, the police have made a three tier arrangement and a digital route plan, the police said.

During ‘Naba Jaubana Darshan’ on June 29, ‘Ubha Jatra’ on June 30 and Ratha Jatra on July 1, one phase of traffic regulation will be enforced. For Bahuda Jatra (return car festival) and darshan at evening hours the police will make traffic regulations in the second phase. There will be another phase of traffic regulation during Suna Besa (golden attire festival) and Niladri Bije (return to temple after festival).

The police have identified eight parking places for devotees who will arrive in Puri during the festival. Those who will be reaching the town from Bhubaneswar and Konark will park their vehicles at Malatipatpur and Talabania respectively and people coming from Brahmagiri side will park their vehicles at Jagannatha Ballav, Blue Flag beach and Nilachal Ashoka Hotel.

Meanwhile, Odisha Health Minister N K Das has appealed to people suffering from cold, cough and fever not to visit Puri during the festival.

The minister said that about 10 lakh face masks will be distributed through Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd to the devotees. Arrangements will be made for rapid antigen tests of those who develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

