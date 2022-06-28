Left Menu

France's Macron: NATO must be united at this week's summit in Madrid

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:07 IST
France's Macron: NATO must be united at this week's summit in Madrid
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The member states of the NATO defence alliance must send a message of unity when meeting for a summit in Madrid this week, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"The message that needs to be sent out of Madrid needs to be one of unity and of force," said Macron at the G7 meeting in Germany.

"This is about the security of the European continent," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022