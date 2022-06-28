France's Macron: NATO must be united at this week's summit in Madrid
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:07 IST
- Country:
- France
The member states of the NATO defence alliance must send a message of unity when meeting for a summit in Madrid this week, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"The message that needs to be sent out of Madrid needs to be one of unity and of force," said Macron at the G7 meeting in Germany.
"This is about the security of the European continent," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron's centrists hold thin edge in France after first round vote - result
Macron's centrists edge ahead of left in French first round vote
Inflation shock drives European stocks to 3-month lows
Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
Russia says it destroyed U.S., European weapons in eastern Ukraine