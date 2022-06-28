Left Menu

Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:41 IST
A judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said on Tuesday, wiping out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people.

It's an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint's water system in 2014-15.

State laws “authorise a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants” as a one-person grand jury, the Supreme Court said.

“But they do not authorise the judge to issue indictments,” the court said in a 6-0 opinion.

In a money-saving move, Flint managers appointed by Snyder switched the city's water source to the Flint River.

State regulators said the river water didn't need to be treated to reduce its corrosive qualities. That was a ruinous decision: Lead from old pipes flowed through the system for 18 months in the majority-Black city.

Snyder was charged with two misdemeanour counts of willful neglect of duty. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan's former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter for nine deaths related to Legionnaires' disease when Flint's water system might have lacked enough chlorine to combat bacteria in the river water.

Six others were also indicted on various charges: Snyder's longtime fixer, Rich Baird; former senior aide Jarrod Agen; former Flint managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley; former Flint public works chief Howard Croft; and Nancy Peeler, a state health department manager.

Nessel assigned Fadwa Hammoud to lead the criminal investigation, along with Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, while the attorney general focused on settling lawsuits against the state.

Hammoud and Worthy turned to a one-judge grand jury in Genesee County — a century-old, rarely used method — to hear evidence in secret and get indictments against Snyder and others.

