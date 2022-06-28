Left Menu

Homeguard commits suicide in UP's Gorakhpur

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:04 IST
A 38-year-old homeguard allegedly committed suicide at his house in Khorabar area here, police said on Tuesday.

Abhai Singh was a native of Jhangha area in Gorakhpur and deployed in the traffic police department, they said.

He lived in the house of his father, Awadh Narayan Singh, who is a retired home guard, police said.

On Tuesday morning, his family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan, SHO of Khorabar police station N K Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

''He didn't go to work on Monday and went to sleep in his room in the evening. On Tuesday morning, his son Prakash tried to open the door, but it was locked from the inside. The family members somehow managed to gain access to the room and found him hanging,'' the SHO said.

Abhai Singh is survived by his wife Arti and two sons Prakash (17) and Himanshu (14).

