Spain, U.S. agree to boost cooperation on defence, migration

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:10 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Tuesday and the two agreed to boost cooperation in areas of defence, migration, and to encourage China to respect the rules-based international order.

Before the start of a NATO summit in Madrid, the two leaders reiterated their condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and underlined the importance of joint action to improve Europe's energy security and reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

