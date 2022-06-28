Left Menu

INS Satpura enters Pearl Harbour in Hawaii Islands to participate in RIMPAC-22

The exercise spanning over six weeks of intense operations and training is aimed at enhancing interoperability and to build trust among Navies of friendly foreign countries.

 INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversary in air, surface and underwater. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

INS Satpura entered Pearl Harbour in Hawaii Islands on 27 Jun 22 to participate in RIMPAC-22. INS Satpura and one P8I maritime patrol aircraft from the Indian Navy are participating in one of the largest multilateral Naval Exercises, the US Navy led biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2022. The exercise spanning over six weeks of intense operations and training is aimed at enhancing interoperability and to build trust among Navies of friendly foreign countries. 27 countries are participating in the current edition of the multi-dimensional exercise.

INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversary in air, surface and underwater. A frontline unit of Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, INS Satpura is currently on an extended operational deployment in the 75th year of India's Independence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

