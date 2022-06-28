Man stabs to death estranged wife in front of children in Nagpur
A man killed his wife in front of their children in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.
Sachin Bhagat (31) and his wife Ankita (26) were estranged over the former suspecting her character and she had left his home in Chandrapur district in April to live at her kin's house in Pandharabodi, he said.
''Bhagat came to the site of a road work in Shivangaon, where Ankita was working in a security firm, with both their children and asked her to return home. When she refused, he killed her with a sharp-edged weapon in front of the children,'' he said.
Bhagat has been arrested for murder, the Sonegaon police station official said.
