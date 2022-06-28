Man held in Latur for trying to slit wife's throat
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Latur city in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill his wife, a police official said.Pravin Jadhav left his wife Anjali 19 injured after trying to slit her throat with a knife in the citys Kulswaminin Nagar area in the afternoon, the MIDC police station official said.The two are from Satara.
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Latur city in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill his wife, a police official said.
Pravin Jadhav left his wife Anjali (19) injured after trying to slit her throat with a knife in the city's Kulswaminin Nagar area in the afternoon, the MIDC police station official said.
''The two are from Satara. The attack took place as Jadhav suspected his wife's character and the couple frequently fought over the issue. She had come to her maternal home in Latur a month ago. Further probe is underway,'' he said.
