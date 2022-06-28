Minor Hindu boy abducted in Pakistan

A minor boy from the minority Hindu community has been kidnapped by two unidentified bike-borne persons from outside his residence in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, police and family members said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning when Aadesh Kumar was playing with two of his neighbourhood friends in front of his house. Two persons riding a motorcycle appeared in the lane and kidnapped him.

Ranipur SHO Ameer Ali Chang said on telephone they had already made two arrests in connection with the kidnapping and were confident the boy would be recovered soon.

“We will soon arrest the real criminals behind this kidnapping. The boy's family is not from a rich background so we think it was a random kidnapping,” Chang said.

A few months back, another child belonging to the Hindu community was kidnapped from Babarloi Town of Khairpur Mir on World Children’s Day.

“He was later sexually assaulted and murdered,'' Sawan Raj, maternal uncle of the child said.

When asked if the police had registered a proper FIR, Chang said a complaint had been lodged and in such cases FIR was lodged after a day or two.

Members of the Hindu community and social activists on Tuesday protested and staged a sit-in outside the police station and demanded the child be recovered immediately.

Zaheer Solangi, an activist, said cases of kidnapping for ransom, stealing of motorcycles and other crimes had increased in the area.

Hero Mal, Kumar’s father, who owns a grocery) shop in the small town, said that his family had been living in the town since before partition and they belong to the lower middle class and cannot afford to pay ransom to recover his son.

''We have not received any call from the kidnappers yet, but such incidents frequently happen with the intention of collecting ransom,'' he said.

Chang said on Monday two men on a motorcycle had appeared outside Mal’s house where the boy was playing with another boy of the locality.

He said the men tried to kidnap both boys but the other boy managed to escape and they abducted Kumar.

He said that the local people followed the suspects till Kot Banglow, some 50 kilometres away from the crime scene, but they managed to escape.

A man also sustained injuries after the kidnappers allegedly shot at him as he was trying to save the boy.

''The nearby people saw the boy screaming from between the two bike riders when they crossed any populated area,'' Zaheer added.

He alleged the local police officers have a nexus with criminals and mafias.

