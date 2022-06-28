Takeaways from the sixth day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearings

The sixth day of congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol featured Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson's testimony focused on what Meadows and Trump knew about the attack in the days before and on Jan. 6, informed by her close working proximity to both men. Here are some takeaways from the hearing. TRUMP RALLY ATTENDEES WERE ARMED

Many Republicans - including Trump and Republican Representative Louie Gohmert - have said the rioters were not armed, but Hutchinson's testimony contradicted this claim. She testified that both Meadows and Trump knew many in the crowd were armed with AR-15s, handguns, brass knuckles and batons and equipped with body armor. Trump was irate that many rally attendees were having to go through metal detectors, a standard security procedure for people near the president, because it gave the appearance of fewer people attending the rally.

"They're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson recalled Trump saying. "Let them in, let my people in. They can march to the Capitol after the rally's over." WHITE HOUSE LAWYERS HAD LEGAL CONCERNS ABOUT JAN. 6

Hutchinson testified that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone told her on Jan. 3, 2021, that it would be "legally a terrible idea" for Trump to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6. "He said to me, 'We need to make sure that this doesn't happen," Hutchinson testified. "'We have serious legal concerns if we go up to the Capitol that day.'"

