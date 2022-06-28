Man lays off human head at Bonn district court - newspaper

A man in the German city of Bonn on Tuesday evening left a severed human head in front of the Bonn district court, the Bonner Generalanzeiger newspaper reported.

The police have arrested the man and a homicide commission will start an investigation, the newspaper said, adding that a body was found on the bank of the Rhine river in the city which police is examining its connection with the head.

The Bonn police was not immediately available for comment.

