Muslims will never allow talibanisation mindset to surface in India, says Ajmer Dargah deewan

Condemning the murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Tuesday said that Muslims of India will never allow talibanisation mindset to surface in the country.

Two men with a cleaver killed a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam.

“No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace,” Khan said in a statement. “In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man which is received as a punishable sin in the Islamic world,” he said.

Khan said that the accused were a part of certain radical groups that find solution only via the path of violence. “I strongly discourage this act and plead the government to take a strict action against them. Muslims of India will never allow talibanisation mindset to surface in our motherland,” he said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi also condemned the murder. ''Whoever carried out this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion,'' he said in a statement. “There is a rule of law in our country, no one has the right to take the law in their hands,” he said. Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.

