German man leaves severed human head at courthouse

German police on Tuesday said they detained a man suspected of leaving a human head in front of the Bonn district court. A body was found a few hundred meters away on the Rhine River. Police said they believe the body belongs to the severed head.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 02:52 IST
German police on Tuesday said they detained a man suspected of leaving a human head in front of the Bonn district court.

A body was found a few hundred meters away on the Rhine River. Police said they believe the body belongs to the severed head. The 38-year-old suspect is from the Bonn area, the police said.

Police said no suspicious activity was reported in the area, and they are seeking witnesses.

