Fire in godown in northwest Delhi

A fire broke out in a godown stacked with shoe cleaners in the Raj Park area of northwest Delhi early Wednesday morning, officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Fire officials were informed about the blaze at 3.04 am following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire later spread to two adjacent factories, but it was contained by 6:50 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Some chemicals used to clean shoes were stored in the godown, he said, adding, that only the watchman of the godown was present at the spot when the fire broke out.

