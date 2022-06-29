Left Menu

Fire in godown in northwest Delhi

No casualties have been reported.Fire officials were informed about the blaze at at 3.04 am following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire later spread to two adjacent factories, but it was contained by 650 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 09:34 IST
Fire in godown in northwest Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a godown stacked with shoe cleaners in the Raj Park area of northwest Delhi early Wednesday morning, officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Fire officials were informed about the blaze at 3.04 am following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire later spread to two adjacent factories, but it was contained by 6:50 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Some chemicals used to clean shoes were stored in the godown, he said, adding, that only the watchman of the godown was present at the spot when the fire broke out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022