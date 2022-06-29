Fake abduction story: Karnataka youth lands in jail

A 25-year-old man from Udupi, who tried to fleece his parents by enacting an abduction drama, has finally landed in prison.

Police sources said the youth, Varun Nayak, who was addicted to gambling was enjoying himself in Goa with friends when they hatched a plan for the kidnap drama.

Nayak called his parents on the mobile phone of his friends and told them that he had been kidnapped by strangers and that they were demanding Rs 5 lakh as ransom.

The concerned parents lodged a complaint at the Udupi town police station. During the investigation, the police got the information that the location of the youth's mobile phone was in Goa and sent a team to the city.

The youth was picked up from a casino in the middle of Mandovi river where he was enjoying with friends.

Nayak was brought back to Udupi on Tuesday and during interrogation, he admitted that he had cooked up the story to get money from his parents.

Sources said he had earlier discontinued his studies halfway and was unemployed. The youth, who was produced before the local court, was remanded to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)