NATO leaders guarded by 10,000 Spanish police

Some 10,000 police are locking down Spain's capital for the NATO summit.

The gathering of 40 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, is taking place behind roadblocks formed by police vans and armoured cars.

They are ringing Madrid's vast IFEMA conference centre on the edge of the city, where the talks open Wednesday.

Spain's National Police have deployed surveillance drones, while the flying of civilian drones is prohibited during the event.

Local authorities have recommended that Madrid residents work from home if possible and avoid further complicating the traffic problems caused by the security apparatus.

