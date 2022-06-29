Left Menu

MP: Man kills father over petty dispute, stuffs body in plastic sack

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:20 IST
  • India

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his father over a petty dispute and was caught while transporting the body in a plastic sack in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The police intercepted the accused, who was on a motorcycle, in Maharajpur locality on Tuesday and the latter claimed that he was transporting vegetables in the sack, Panagar police station in-charge R K Soni said. Aman Vanshkar was taking the body of his father Ramlal (50) for disposal to an isolated area, and was arrested when the police checked vehicles at a crossing in Maharajpur, he said.

The policemen asked the accused to open the sack to examine the contents and were taken aback to find the dead body, he said.

The accused revealed that he had strangled his father, after the latter had allegedly started abusing him in an inebriated state, the official said.

The killing had taken place Barjhaiya village under Panagar police station limits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

