SpiceJet, Visa2Fly partner to launch online visa service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:40 IST
SpiceJet, in partnership with online visa platform Visa2Fly, on Wednesday launched an online visa service for people travelling to select countries such as Thailand, UAE, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

''The service is available for all travellers irrespective of the airline they are travelling on,'' SpiceJet's statement noted.

It will be a four-step process. The traveller needs to book an appointment online post which the executive will physically collect and verify the documents. This will be followed by appointments for documents submission and visa interview, and the passport will be delivered home.

''The service is currently available for Thailand, UAE, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and select European countries,'' SpiceJet noted.

