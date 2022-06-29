U.S. says no communication with Russia about military changes in Europe
The United States has not communicated with Russia about a set of major changes in its military posture in Europe, and has no requirement to do so, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
The official said NATO's first new strategic concept since 2010 would mention for the first time the "systemic challenges" posed by China, and its burgeoning relationship with Russia, the official told reporters.
