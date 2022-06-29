KK Venugopal agrees to continue for three more months as Attorney General

On the request of the Central Government, KK Venugopal, agreed to continue for three more months as Attorney General, according to sources. His approved tenure was upto June 30, 2022. He recently showed unwillingness to continue because of personal reasons.

Central Government has requested KK Venugopal to continue as Attorney General of India. He was appointed by the President of India as Attorney General of India w.e.f.01.07.2017.

He was subsequently reappointed to this post. KK Venugopal, an eminent advocate of the Supreme Court, has appeared in a large number of cases involving important issues of Constitutional Law and Corporate Law.

He was the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1979 to 1980. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 by the President of India. Kottayan Katankot Venugopal is an Indian constitutional lawyer. Venugopal held the office of Additional Solicitor General in Morarji Desai's Government.

He has appeared in a variety of cases in the last 50 years. Venugopal was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the Supreme Court in the high-profile 2G spectrum case.

The Attorney General for India is the Indian government's chief legal advisor and is its principal Advocate before the Supreme Court of India. AGs are appointed by the President of India on the advice of the Union Cabinet under Article 76(1) of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)