UP: Two held for raping minor girl, filming act

Two youths accused of raping a minor girl, filming the act, and sharing it online were arrested here, police said on Wednesday.

Two more accused in the case are absconding, they said.

An FIR was registered in the case under sections 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, 67 IT Act and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) at Jait police station on Tuesday following a complaint by the victim's father, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Mullick said, "Two accused Pramod and Rahul have been arrested and the hunt for the remaining two is on and they will be nabbed soon." The incident happened in early June when the four accused lured the 13-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her free firewood and raped her, police said quoting the complainant.

The accused also filed the act to further exploit the victim, they said.

Two days ago, the accused pressured the girl for the act again and threatened her that they will make the video public. Upon her refusal, they uploaded the video online, police said.

