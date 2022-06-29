Indirect talks between Iran and U.S. ended without result-Tasnim news agency
Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement have ended in Qatar without result, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.
