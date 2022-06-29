After tailor's murder in Rajasthan, UP Police steps up vigil as precautionary measure

Left Menu

Following the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh Police has stepped up vigil in its state, Director General of Police DS Chauhan said on Wednesday.The top cop has also warned of strict action against anyone posting provocative posts on social media.All UP police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur.

29-06-2022
Following the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh Police has stepped up vigil in its state, Director General of Police DS Chauhan said on Wednesday.

The top cop has also warned of strict action against anyone posting provocative posts on social media.

''All UP police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur. We will take strict action against those who post provocative material on social media. Our priority remains to maintain law and order in the state in any case,'' Chauhan told the media.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was on Tuesday murdered at his shop in Udaipur for allegedly sharing a provocative remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

According to a senior official posted at Police Headquarters, social media units of in all districts have been asked to keep a close watch on posts and initiate immediate action if they spot any incendiary communal posts.

District police chiefs have also been instructed to hold peace committee talks with local religious heads to mitigate any issue that could lead to a communal conflict.

The police administration is maintaining extra caution also because the state witnessed violent protests in several districts after the Friday prayers on June 3 and 10 against the remark made by Sharma.

