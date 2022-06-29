Left Menu

MP: Woman commits suicide with three minor daughters in Tikamgarh

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her three minor daughters in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:57 IST
A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her three minor daughters in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Muhara village, some 45 km from the district headquarters, under Jatara police station limits in the early hours of the day, an official said.

According to the family members, the woman, Ramdevi Kushwaha, went missing with her three daughters, aged nine months to five years, on Tuesday evening, Jatara police station in charge Trivendra Trivedi said.

Following a search, the bodies of the woman and children were found in a well at a nearby field on Wednesday morning, he said.

It is suspected that the woman jumped into the well along with her daughters. The initial probe has revealed that she took the extreme step due to a family dispute, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police are probing all angles, he added.

