Russia adopts new "foreign agents" law to target domestic opponents

Russia's lower house of parliament passed a new law on Wednesday that will make it easier for authorities to label domestic critics as "foreign agents", a key tool in cracking down on dissent. Russian has used the "foreign agent" tag since 2012 to identify people and organisations it deems to be engaging in political activity with foreign funding. Under the new law, authorities will be able to apply the label to anyone deemed to be under "foreign influence".

The definition of "political activity" has been expanded to include a wide range of activities identified as "contradicting the national interests of the Russian Federation". The move comes 18 weeks into Russia's war in Ukraine, at a time of heightened distrust and hostility towards the West when President Vladimir Putin has warned Russians to watch out for traitors.

"Today we feel interference in internal affairs both from the USA, and from England, and from other states. The country must defend itself against this," Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, said during a debate on the bill. "Therefore, I emphasize once again: he who sings in someone else's voice, receives money for it, must understand: he is a foreign agent."

The text of the law indicates, however, that people can be listed as agents even if they have not been paid. "A foreign agent is a person who has received support and (or) is under foreign influence in other forms," it says.

This support could involve other forms of organizational, methodological, scientific, technical or other assistance apart from funds or property, the law goes on to say. People recognised as foreign agents - a term with Cold War connotations of spying - are already required to put a special disclaimer on any content they produce, including on social networks. They are subject to stringent financial audits that require them to report frequently on their income and expenses.

Under the new bill - which needs to be reviewed by the upper house and signed by Putin - those designated as agents are barred from receiving any kind of state financial support. Another amendment provides for the creation of a separate register for "persons affiliated with foreign agents". According to the bill's co-author, Andrei Lugovoy, these may include relatives of foreign agents or other persons who help them carry out their activities.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's media watchdog, will receive the power to block "foreign agent" websites at the request of the Justice Ministry without waiting for a court decision. The foreign agents list currently numbers 167 individuals and legal entities including non-profit organizations, news organisations and individual Russian citizens, including journalists and activists.

