Maha: Seven held for dacoity in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:39 IST
The police have arrested seven persons in connection with a highway dacoity in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who are in the age group of 19 to 40 years, were apprehended from Pune and neighbouring Gujarat, district superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 8, when the victim was riding his two-wheeler to Palghar and the accused accosted him.

The accused attacked the victim with iron rods, threw chilli power in his eyes and decamped with ornaments and cash worth Rs 3.10 lakh, the official said.

The police have recovered valuables worth more than Rs 2 lakh from the accused, who were arrested earlier this week, he said, adding that three motorcycles and a car used in the crime have also been seized.

