20-yr-old held for brother-in-law's murder

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:14 IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law, an ex-army man, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Naveen has revealed that he shot Harvinder, 38, to death over monetary matters, they said.

According to the police, they received information that a man had been shot at in the head in Basai Enclave under Sector-10 police station limits on June 27 and that he had been receiving treatment.

However, he died by the time the police reached the hospital.

Rupesh Kumar, Harvinder's nephew, informed the police that the man was lying in a pool of blood on the bed late on Sunday.

Harvinder's wife told the investigating team that she was sleeping in another room but was woken up to the firing and she saw her brother Naveen carrying a pistol.

Based on this, the police registered an FIR. A police team led by inspector Amit, in-charge of Sector 10 crime unit, arrested Naveen from Rohtak on Tuesday.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that Harvinder had lent him Rs 1.5 lakh for his sister's marriage. He used to ask back this money and also demand his wife's share from the ancestral property. Naveen used to pick fights his sister and Harvinder regarding this,'' the police officer said.

When Harvinder was sleeping, Naveen sprayed a bullet into his head and fled away. A pistol and four live cartridges have been recovered from his possession, the officer mentioned.

''The accused revealed that he had arranged the pistol for Rs 40,000. Further probe is underway,'' Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

