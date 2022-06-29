UP: Minor among 3 drown in river at Sant Kabir Nagar

Three persons, including a minor, drowned in Kuwano river while taking a bath in Mahuli area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

A group of six people from Kankhi village had gone to take a bath in Kuwano river on Tuesday evening, they said.

While taking a bath, the youths went into deep water and started drowning in the river, police said, adding they shouted for help. Some villagers managed to rescue three of them while three others drowned, they said.

A police team, with help of divers and locals, recovered bodies of Chandan (21), Anurag (16) and Akash (20). The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

