Left Menu

India, Saudi Arabia hold talks to boost defence cooperation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:46 IST
India, Saudi Arabia hold talks to boost defence cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

India and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks to further bolster bilateral defence cooperation.

It is learnt that both sides explored the possibility of cooperation between the defence firms of the two countries. Officials said the main focus of the deliberations was to expand overall defence and security cooperation between the two sides.

The talks were held in Delhi and were co-chaired by Joint Secretary in the defence ministry Dinesh Kumar and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Defence and Strategic Affairs Ahmed A Aseeri, officials said.

It was the fifth meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation.

The meeting took place over four months after Saudi Arabia's land forces commander Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair visited India.

It was the first-ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi land forces commander to India which marked a deepening of bilateral defence cooperation.

The then Chief of Army Staff, Gen MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in the first-ever visit by the Army to the strategically important Gulf nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022