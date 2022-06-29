J-K: Two LeT militants killed in encounter near Amarnath Yatra route in Kulgam

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said, adding the operation site was “very close” to Amarnath Yatra route. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nawapora in Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two militants were killed.

''Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route),'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted. Giving details of the operation, another police official said a joint party of police and army was searching suspected areas along national highway near Mir Bazaar when they came across some suspicious movement in nearby orchard. ''They cordoned the area during which the party came under terrorist fire which was retaliated and an encounter started. The operation concluded in which two terrorists have been killed. They were identified as Yasir Wani and Raees Manzoor,'' the official said.

Yasir, wanted in many cases of violence, was an old terrorist belonging to LeT and became active in 2020, he said, adding that Raees joined terrorist ranks just two months ago. The 43-day Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine located in south Kashmir Himalayas is all set to begin on Thursday after a gap of three years.

