HC grants 15-day bail to prime accused in Kalahandi teacher's murder

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted a 15-day conditional bail to Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the kidnapping and murder case of the Kalahandi teacher.

Sahu had prayed for the bail for the treatment of his ailing wife and son.

Granting him an interim bail, the court laid down several conditions, including that he must not influence the witnesses.

He is also required to appear before the investigating officer at a short notice, the court said.

The woman was allegedly murdered by Sahu in October last year, as per police.

She hailed from Bolangir and worked at an English medium school in Kalahandi. Sahu was the chairman of the school management committee.

