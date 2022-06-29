NATO's Stoltenberg says China is not adversary but is a serious challenge

China is not NATO's adversary but it does represent serious challenges, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We now face an era of strategic competition ... China is substantially building up its forces, including in nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbours, including Taiwan," Stoltenberg said. "China is not our adversary but we must be clear-eyed about the serious challenges it represents."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)