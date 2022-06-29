NATO's Stoltenberg says China is not adversary but is a serious challenge
China is not NATO's adversary but it does represent serious challenges, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday. "We now face an era of strategic competition ... "China is not our adversary but we must be clear-eyed about the serious challenges it represents."
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:33 IST
- Country:
- Spain
China is not NATO's adversary but it does represent serious challenges, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"We now face an era of strategic competition ... China is substantially building up its forces, including in nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbours, including Taiwan," Stoltenberg said. "China is not our adversary but we must be clear-eyed about the serious challenges it represents."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Jens Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden adviser Sullivan raised concerns with China over North Korea
China's COVID-19 lockdown, rate cuts driving down yuan
BRIEF-Samsung Electronics' Chip Production In China Faces Disruption As S.Korean Truckers Block Raw Material Shipment To China - Trade Association
China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar
China reports 230 new COVID cases for June 13 vs 220 day earlier