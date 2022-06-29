HC rejects petition in JPSC recruitment for assistant engineers

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the petitions of candidates who wanted to be interviewed for the post of assistant engineers by the Jharkhand Public Services Commission (JPSC).

A bench of Justice Rajesh Shankar had earlier heard the petition, filed by 39 candidates, and reserved the judgement.

The petitioners claimed that two different cut-off marks were framed by the JPSC for males and females appearing in the examination in the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category.

In its order, the court said that claim of the petitioners was unfounded.

The petitioners had also argued that reservation in the sports category and disabled category was not properly outlined.

The main examination for the post of assistant engineers was conducted from October 22 to October 24 last year.

As many as 5,548 candidates were declared eligible in the examinations.

Only 1,056 candidates were called for the interview, while the petitioners claimed that 1,355 candidates were eligible for the interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)