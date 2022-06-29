Left Menu

Jh'khand home secretary informs HC about witnesses protection scheme

Manpreet Pal Singh, 22, was shot dead in his residence in Jamshedpur by gunmen on June 8. He was witness to a shooting incident.The bench also queried the home secretary about steps being taken for enhancing the security in the court campus.One person was shot dead inside a court compound in Deoghar recently.

Jharkhand Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday appeared before the Jharkhand High Court and informed it that a witness protection scheme of the state government has been formulated and put into execution.

Hearing a suo motu public interest litigation initiated following the murder of a witness in a criminal case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had asked the home secretary to inform the court whether the government has a witness protection policy. Manpreet Pal Singh, 22, was shot dead in his residence in Jamshedpur by gunmen on June 8. He was witness to a shooting incident.

The bench also queried the home secretary about steps being taken for enhancing the security in the court campus.

One person was shot dead inside a court compound in Deoghar recently.

