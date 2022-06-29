Left Menu

Man gets 10 years in jail for setting wife on fire over motorcycle in dowry

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:18 IST
  • India

A man was sentenced to ten years in prison by a court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday for killing his wife over dowry.

Principal District and Session Judge Pradip Kumar Choubey sentenced Alok Tiwary to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.

Tiwary, a native of Jod village in Sadar police station area, had set his wife Chanchal Kumari on fire in October 2015.

He was demanding a motorcycle in dowry, which her family failed to give him, as per the prosecution.

