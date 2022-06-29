French court begins sentencing in trial of 2015 Paris attacks

A court in Paris judged for their suspected involvement in a jihadist assault on on Wednesday started reading out the verdicts against 20 defendants Nov. 13, 2015, the most deadly attack ever seen in peacetime France.

The sentencing marked the end of the longest criminal trial in post-war French history, which has been held since September in a specially designed courtroom at Paris' Palace of Justice.

Salah Abdeslam - whose sentence is due later on Wednesday - is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the gun-and-bomb attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium, in which 130 were killed.

