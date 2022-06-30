Left Menu

R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court. Kelly, 55, was convicted last September following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" since the early 2000s.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:53 IST
R. Kelly was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison, following the multiplatinum R&B singer's conviction for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" since the early 2000s. He is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against such conduct by prominent men.

Earlier on Wednesday, several women who testified against Kelly during the trial spoke about how he had promised to mentor them and help them attain stardom, only to subject them to degrading sexual treatment and physical harm. Many said the abuse led to mental health problems that persist.

