IMF says Haiti staff-monitored program may lead to loan deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 02:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its management had approved a staff-monitored program for Haiti to establish a track record of policy implementation that could lead to an IMF-supported loan program.
The monitoring program, which does not include financial assistance, runs through May 31, 2023, the IMF said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- The International Monetary Fund
Advertisement