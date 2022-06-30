Left Menu

IMF says Haiti staff-monitored program may lead to loan deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 02:50 IST
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its management had approved a staff-monitored program for Haiti to establish a track record of policy implementation that could lead to an IMF-supported loan program.

The monitoring program, which does not include financial assistance, runs through May 31, 2023, the IMF said.

