PTI | Amethi | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:34 IST
3 held for cow slaughter after encounter, 2 including cop injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three gang members allegedly involved in cow slaughter were arrested after an encounter here that left two persons including a policeman injured, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused, Shahzad alias Tidda was shot in the leg while the policeman suffered a bullet injury on his hand during the encounter on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

On a tip-off, police and the Special Operation Group (SOG) team had laid siege on the Purvanchal Expressway near Bhatmau here when the accused opened fire and the encounter ensued. The injured are being treated at a community health centre, the SP said.

Police had been on an alert after a video of cow slaughter in the district surfaced on social media two days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

