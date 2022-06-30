Left Menu

Man in HC claims wife illegally confined, chained; seeks her production

30-06-2022
Representative Image
A man has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the production of his wife, who has allegedly been kept in illegal confinement and is chained along with several other women by some persons.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjeev Narula and Neena Bansal Krishna, which was informed by the police that the woman is in Oman, issued a notice to the state asking it to file a status report.

The man, represented through advocate Lokesh Ahlawat, said his wife got a call on her mobile in April, offering her a job at a hotel in Paharganj here and the caller tried to convince him and his wife to accept the offer.

Initially, the couple thought it was a fake call and ignored it but when they repeatedly got calls from the same number and persons, they accepted the proposal, the petition said.

It said the man and his wife belonged to a poor family and the caller told them that initially the woman would be provided with a job, so only she should come to Delhi and after some time the husband would be given a job.

On May 29, the woman reached Delhi from Bihar via train and informed her husband that she was staying in a hotel in Paharganj. However, thereafter the phone was not reachable.

On June 8, the man got a call from his wife that she was kept chained in a big hall along with several other women and they were being treated like animals and given meals only once a day, the plea submitted, adding he feared that she was being confined in a brothel.

The plea said it seemed that the woman was a victim of kidnapping, illegal confinement, prostitution, and human trafficking. The man said he complained to the Delhi Police Commissioner on June 10. However, no action has been taken.

The counsel for the state, on instructions from a police inspector, told the court that as per the inquiry conducted, the petitioner's wife is in Oman but is without a job.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 7.

