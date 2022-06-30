Left Menu

Kidnapped Polish citizen freed in Burkina Faso - government

Rafal Kamil Bednarski was kidnapped in the eastern province of Gourma on April 27 while travelling by bus around the insurgent-hit West African nation, where Islamist militant groups have seized swathes of territory since 2015. He was released on June 24, the government told a council of ministers late on Wednesday without providing further detail.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:55 IST
Kidnapped Polish citizen freed in Burkina Faso - government
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

A Polish national taken hostage in Burkina Faso in April was freed last week, the Burkinabe government said on Wednesday. Rafal Kamil Bednarski was kidnapped in the eastern province of Gourma on April 27 while traveling by bus around the insurgent-hit West African nation, where Islamist militant groups have seized swathes of territory since 2015.

He was released on June 24, the government told a council of ministers late on Wednesday without providing further detail. A source close to the case told Reuters that Bednarski's kidnappers drove him to a military post near the eastern border with Niger in a truck accompanied by a motorbike and dropped him off.

There was no immediate comment from the Polish foreign ministry. There has been a spate of kidnappings in Burkina Faso this year amid efforts by the ruling military junta to step up the fight against militant groups - some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State - that conduct frequent attacks on the army and civilians.

Armed men kidnapped an 83-year-old American nun from her parish in the northern city of Kaya on April 5. Three Chinese nationals and an Indian citizen who went missing around the same time as Bednarski are also being held, hostage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022