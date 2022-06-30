Russia says over 6,000 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered or been captured -RIA
Russia says over 6,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been captured or surrendered, RIA news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Thursday.
The ministry said the exchange of 144 prisoners of war with Ukraine, announced on Wednesday by Ukrainian intelligence, was organized by direct order of President Vladimir Putin, RIA cited the ministry as saying.
