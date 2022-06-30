Left Menu

Five killed, four injured due to electrocution in Andhra Pradesh

At least five people died and four others sustained injuries due to electrocution when a high-tension electric wire accidentally came in contact with a passenger auto in Andhra Pradesh's Satya Sai district on Thursday morning.

ANI | Satya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people died and four others sustained injuries due to electrocution when a high-tension electric wire accidentally came in contact with a passenger auto in Andhra Pradesh's Satya Sai district on Thursday morning. According to Tadimarri police, today five people died near Chillakondaiahpalli village in Taddimarri Mandal.

"The incident took place after a high-tension electric wire accidentally came into contact with a passenger auto. The deceased look like they are women but the identification process is still on," Tadimarri Station house officer (SHO) Laxminarayana said. Four more received severe injuries and have been rushed to hospital for treatment, he added.

A case will be registered and an investigation will be conducted, the SHO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

