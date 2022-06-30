Sweden, Finland to sign NATO accession protocol on Tuesday, Stoltenberg says
Sweden and Finland will sign on Tuesday the NATO accession protocol to formally join the alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.
The accession protocol must then be ratified by all 30 allied parliaments to allow both countries to become part of NATO and benefit from the alliance's collective defence clause.
