Left Menu

President Ramaphosa arrives in Botswana to attend 7th SACU Summit

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel; the Deputy Minister of Finance, David Masondo and the South African Revenue Service Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:05 IST
President Ramaphosa arrives in Botswana to attend 7th SACU Summit
SACU is the oldest Customs Union in the world and its summit is held annually to discuss progress on the implementation of its agreed upon Work Programme. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the Republic of Botswana on a working visit to attend the 7th Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel; the Deputy Minister of Finance, David Masondo and the South African Revenue Service Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

The summit will be held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre and will be attended by Heads of State and Government and representatives of SACU Member States.

Member States include the Republic of Botswana as the summit host and the current chair of the Union; the Kingdom of Eswatini; the Kingdom of Lesotho; the Republic of Namibia, and the Republic of South Africa.

SACU is the oldest Customs Union in the world and its summit is held annually to discuss progress on the implementation of its agreed upon Work Programme.

This year's summit will consider progress made on the implementation of the refocused Work Programme.

The priorities of the programme include:

• Industrialisation through the development of regional value chains, investment attraction and export promotion;• Regional financing mechanism;• Trade facilitation and logistics, and• Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"The summit will further consider the five-year SACU Strategic Plan, as approved by the Council of Ministers on 2 June 2022," the Presidency said in a statement.

The summit is preceded by the meetings of its institutions, namely:

• 64th Meeting of the Finance and Audit Committee: 22 June 2022;

• 68th Meeting of the SACU Commission: 23-24 June 2022; and

• 47th Meeting of the SACU Council of Ministers: 28-29 June 2022.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022