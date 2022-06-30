Left Menu

Mumbai: Teen commits suicide after sister throws mobile phone into drain

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her elder sister threw her mobile phone into a nullah in the western suburb of Malad here on Thursday, police said. The girls elder sister scolded her and threw her mobile phone into a nullah suspecting that she had been talking to the boy every day, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:52 IST
Mumbai: Teen commits suicide after sister throws mobile phone into drain
A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her elder sister threw her mobile phone into a nullah in the western suburb of Malad here on Thursday, police said. The girl was found hanging in her under-construction house in the Malvani area of the suburb, an official said.

The girl was having an affair with a boy from the neighborhood and her family had found out about it. The girl's elder sister scolded her and threw her mobile phone into a nullah suspecting that she had been talking to the boy every day, he said. The girl's body was found by locals, who alerted the police, the official said, adding that an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in this regard.

