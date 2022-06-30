Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Friday
Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
Diane Parry (France) v 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 25-Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia)
9-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v Steve Johnson (United States) COURT ONE (1200)
Heather Watson (Britain) v Kaja Juvan (Slovakia) 15-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 24-Elise Mertens (Belgium)
32-Oscar Otte (Germany) v 5-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)
