Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:21 IST
Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Diane Parry (France) v 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 25-Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia)

9-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v Steve Johnson (United States) COURT ONE (1200)

Heather Watson (Britain) v Kaja Juvan (Slovakia) 15-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v 24-Elise Mertens (Belgium)

32-Oscar Otte (Germany) v 5-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

