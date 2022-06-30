U.S. Supreme Court to hear Republican appeal over North Carolina electoral map

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a Republican bid to reinstate a map delineating North Carolina's U.S. House of Representatives districts that was invalidated as unfair to Democrats in a case that could expand the power of politicians over the conduct of elections.

The justices took up an appeal by the Republican state lawmakers of a February decision by North Carolina's top court to throw out the congressional map approved last year by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

